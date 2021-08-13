Omaha's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
