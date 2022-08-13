This evening in Omaha: Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
