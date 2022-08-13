 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

