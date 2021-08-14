 Skip to main content
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

