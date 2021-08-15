This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
