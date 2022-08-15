Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Omaha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.