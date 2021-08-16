For the drive home in Omaha: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Tuesday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
