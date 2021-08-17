Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91.54. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.