Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
