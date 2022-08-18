Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.