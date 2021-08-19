Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The downtown area likely received 2-plus inches of rain in about an hour. The urbanized location of the rain, the compressed time frame and the amount of rain all worked against Omaha.
- Updated
Tony Luu said he and two friends were watching the storm when they decided to see if there were any problems in the basement. "Now I know to be a little bit more cautious," he said.
- Updated
Storms arriving about 2 p.m. Friday bring the best chance for severe weather to the Omaha area.
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
- Updated
Water flowed through the Old Market, and streets across the city became impassable as Omaha police officers and firefighters responded to multiple calls of drivers stranded in 2 to 4 feet of water.
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairl…
- Updated
Runoff in the upper basin of the Missouri River is on pace to be the 10th lowest on record.
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.