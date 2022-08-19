 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

