Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
