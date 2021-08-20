Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to fair skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.