Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.