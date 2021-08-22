Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 101.75. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
