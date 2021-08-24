This evening's outlook for Omaha: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
