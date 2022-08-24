 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Thursday. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

