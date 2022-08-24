This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Thursday. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scattered showers and storms are expected today and a couple could produce damaging wind and hail. See when rain is most likely and who has the greatest chance of severe storms in our latest forecast.
While some could miss out, the chance of rain continues today. Will showers and storms impact your weekend plans? Find out in our updated forecast.
Rain will be around today, but the better chance is expected on Thursday with our next cold front. Find out when and where rain is most likely and how temperatures will change in our latest forecast.
Warm with sunny to mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures look to increase for Wednesday and the chance for showers is coming back. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
The Atlantic hurricane season is now more than two months old and has so far been fairly quiet.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's conditions …
It will be a warm day in Omaha. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly cloudy ski…
The Omaha area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Today's conditi…
A little fog early this morning, but looking nice for the rest of the day. Showers and storms will start to push back into the area on Thursday. Find out what time our rain chance begins here.