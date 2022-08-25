Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.