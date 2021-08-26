Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 98.34. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 79 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Storms arriving about 4 p.m. Friday bring the best chance for severe weather to the Omaha area.
- Updated
If you thought Monday was one of the most miserable days of the summer, you weren't wrong. The heat index in Omaha exceeded 109 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
- Updated
The system could bring lightning, hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph, but chances are slim that the storm will produce flash flooding like that seen two weeks ago.
- Updated
The downtown area likely received 2-plus inches of rain in about an hour. The urbanized location of the rain, the compressed time frame and the amount of rain all worked against Omaha.
- Updated
Tony Luu said he and two friends were watching the storm when they decided to see if there were any problems in the basement. "Now I know to be a little bit more cautious," he said.
- Updated
Water flowed through the Old Market, and streets across the city became impassable as Omaha police officers and firefighters responded to multiple calls of drivers stranded in 2 to 4 feet of water.
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Lo…
- Updated
Runoff in the upper basin of the Missouri River is on pace to be the 10th lowest on record.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Ther…