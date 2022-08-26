Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.