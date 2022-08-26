For the drive home in Omaha: Mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
With a cold front arriving today and stalling over us for tomorrow, showers and storms will be around both days. See when rain is most likely and who has the best chance in our updated forecast.
Isolated showers and storms expected for Friday. Rain chances aren't going away this weekend, but there's one period that looks wetter than the rest. Find out when in our latest forecast.
Rain will be around today, but the better chance is expected on Thursday with our next cold front. Find out when and where rain is most likely and how temperatures will change in our latest forecast.
Warm with sunny to mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures look to increase for Wednesday and the chance for showers is coming back. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
The Atlantic hurricane season is now more than two months old and has so far been fairly quiet.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
While some could miss out, the chance of rain continues today. Will showers and storms impact your weekend plans? Find out in our updated forecast.
