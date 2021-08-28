Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.