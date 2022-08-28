Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.