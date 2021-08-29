Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.