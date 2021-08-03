Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.