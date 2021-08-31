Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low near 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.