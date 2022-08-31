This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a cold front arriving today and stalling over us for tomorrow, showers and storms will be around both days. See when rain is most likely and who has the best chance in our updated forecast.
Isolated showers and storms expected for Friday. Rain chances aren't going away this weekend, but there's one period that looks wetter than the rest. Find out when in our latest forecast.
Very warm with partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday. After 6 p.m., isolated showers and storms will start to push back into the area. Find out if rain will stick around for Thursday here.
Isolated showers and storms will exit the area early this morning and clouds will decrease for the rest of the day. Find out how cool it will get tonight and when rain chances will return here.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
A pleasant late August day today. It won't be quite as comfortable for Wednesday as our temps climb and rain tries to sneak back in. See how warm it will get and when our rain chance begins here.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
The Omaha area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbr…