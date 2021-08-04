Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.