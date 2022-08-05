Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 101. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.