For the drive home in Omaha: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
