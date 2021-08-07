For the drive home in Omaha: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
"These big wind events can do more damage than a tornado because of the area involved," one meteorologist said. "We are trying to get people to pay heed to some of these higher-end thunderstorms."
- Updated
Storms are likely Saturday night and by Monday temperatures could be flirting with 100 degrees in Omaha.
- Updated
The July 10 windstorm was notable for its durability, its power and its breadth. It is one of Omaha's most damaging storms on record, but the results could have been so much worse.
- Updated
Runoff in the upper basin of the Missouri River is on pace to be the 10th lowest on record.
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a p…
- Updated
A storm rolled through Omaha early Saturday with high winds that downed trees and caused widespread power outages.
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…