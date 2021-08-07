Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.