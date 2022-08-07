This evening's outlook for Omaha: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
