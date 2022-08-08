Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.