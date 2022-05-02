Below average temperatures, rain chances forecast for Omaha in coming week

A cold front advancing through the central Rocky Mountains will roll into Omaha on Monday, bringing lower temperatures and more chances for precipitation.

“Monday will be the safest bet for precipitation, maybe even a slam dunk,” said meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen of the National Weather Service office in Valley. “The best rain chances will be in the afternoon from about 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.”

The forecast calls for as much as 1 or more inches of rain across much of the state, Nicolaisen said. The precipitation is desperately needed because, despite recent storms, much of the state remains in severe drought, he said.

In April, Omaha received just 1.72 inches of precipitation, which is far below the month’s average of 3.17 inches. With one-third of the year in the books, Eppley Airfield has received 5.14 inches of rain, while the yearly average calls for 6.14 inches.

“(Omaha) is faring better than a lot of Nebraska,” Nicolaisen said. “The long-range outlook calls for warm and dry (conditions) with the drought expanding.”

In northeast Nebraska, Norfolk has been especially dry. The city received just 1.07 inches of rain in April, far below its average of 2.73 inches. Lincoln, by contrast, has recorded 3.05 inches of rain in April, which is above the average of 2.69.

An interesting side note for the April rain totals occurred in O’Neill, in north-central Nebraska. The city received all of its monthly rain on one day, April 30, when it recorded 3.20 inches of rain, just above it’s typical ration of 2.92 inches for the month.

“It’s worth noting that (in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa) we would need 7 inches of rain over the next 30 days to bust the drought,” Nicolaisen said. “That is not likely.”

The Omaha area should dry out Tuesday when the forecast calls for a high temperature of 61 with “comfortable winds,” he said. Chances for rain return Wednesday when up to an inch could fall with a high of 62 projected.

“The rain should come after dark on Wednesday and continue into Thursday,” Nicolaisen said. “It will sweep across the whole state.”

High temperatures for Omaha are expected to stall in the mid-50s on Thursday before beginning to surge upward as the weekend approaches. Friday’s high in Omaha is forecast to reach 66 under mostly cloudy skies, Nicolaisen said.

Starting Saturday and continuing through the following Monday, highs in the 70s are forecast.

“I think my kids will prefer the sunshine and warmth,” Nicolaisen said. “I’m hoping we can cash in on some more rain.”

