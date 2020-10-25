Bitterly cold morning in store for Omaha as snowfall tapers off

Heavier amounts of snow also fell overnight in northwest Nebraska, according to Nathan Jurgensen, a meteorologist with the weather service office in North Platte. Six inches of snow was reported near Gordon in Sheridan County.

Jurgensen said a winter storm warning was in effect for the southwest part of the state from Chase County up through Ogallala and into north-central Nebraska.

Darren Snively of the North Platte weather service office said accumulation reached 1.4 inches in North Plate and 5 inches in Valentine by 7 p.m., and other spots in the Sand Hills recorded 6 to 8 inches.

“We did see some pretty decent accumulations across the Sand Hills and even the northern Panhandle,” Jurgensen said.

By 9 p.m., Snively said, only flurries remained north of the Interstate, and the storm had mostly tapered off in North Platte. He said the storm was expected to continue traveling to the southeast along the I-80 corridor throughout the night.

Parts of I-80 were closed Sunday night in the Panhandle between Big Springs and Wyoming because of massive amounts of snow, according to the Nebraska 511 website.