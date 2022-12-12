Blizzard looms over western Nebraska; rain expected on eastern side of state

A blizzard warning has been issued for western Nebraska and large swaths of nearby states as a massive storm moves across the country.

The storm could generate whiteout conditions and icy roads.

The National Weather Service is advising against travel in the affected areas, which includes Interstate 80, from west of Ogallala westward.

(Ogallala itself is under a winter storm warning, which is one step below a blizzard but still potentially hazardous.)

The timing of the storm varies.

In the Nebraska Panhandle, the blizzard warning runs from Monday evening until Wednesday night. Across north-central Nebraska, the warning goes into effect late Monday night and extends into Thursday morning.

Snowfall totals vary, but the bigger problem is the wind and risk of ice.

Winds of 50 mph to 60 mph are possible across in the western part of the state, according to the weather service. In some areas, the storm will be preceded by rain that could shift to a wintry mix, leaving a layer of ice beneath the snow that follows.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the weather service warned for those areas of western Nebraska under a blizzard warning. The agency advises that people there limit their road trips to emergencies.

The Nebraska State Patrol is advising that drivers plan ahead so that they don't get caught in the storm.

Widespread blowing snow is expected to limit visibility. In some areas, the wind chills could drop to 15 below zero, leading to the possibility of hypothermia for those trapped outdoors.

Anyone traveling should have an emergency kit, the weather service advised.

The weather service says the storm will bring steep differences in snow totals over relatively narrow distances.

Near the line where mostly rain will fall, snowfall could be limited to 1 to 6 inches.

In the western and northwestern parts of the state, anywhere from 10 to 20 inches of snow could fall, forecasters said.

In eastern Nebraska, the storm is expected to primarily bring rain, with the heaviest amount falling overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Cold, blustery weather is forecast in the Omaha metro area from Monday afternoon through Tuesday night.

Temperatures are forecast to begin dropping in the metro area midweek. By the weekend, daytime highs are forecast in the 20s.

