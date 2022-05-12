Blowing dust leads to blackout conditions in parts of Nebraska

A large wall of dust, known as a haboob, swept over parts of Nebraska Thursday afternoon, creating near-zero visibility on state highways.
A haboob occurs when dust is kicked up shortly before a thunderstorm moves in. A downdraft of cold air reaches the ground and kicks up dust, creating a dust wall that moves quickly and turns the sky pitch-black, according to Jordan Thies, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings.
"If conditions are dry enough and winds are strong enough, it can make for a pretty ominous sight," Thies said.
Wind gusts of 89 mph were recorded in Ord, a city about 180 miles west of Omaha. In other parts of the state, 60 to 70 mph winds carried the haboob forward.
Western Nebraska — which is in the grip of severe drought — was most impacted by the dust storm. Parts of South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota were also clouded in dust as severe thunderstorms rolled through the region.