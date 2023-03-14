Area fire chiefs have issued a burn ban for Douglas County Wednesday due to the predicted warm, windy and dry weather.
The county-wide ban will be in effect all day Wednesday and will end Thursday, according to Joel Sacks, fire chief for the Ponca Hills Fire Department.
A high of 63 degrees is expected Wednesday, with winds ranging from 15 to 24 mph and gusts as high as 37 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
