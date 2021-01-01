Class action lawsuit raises stakes on Missouri River flooding

The U.S. Justice Department had no comment, as the matter remains under litigation.

At issue in these lawsuits is whether the Corps of Engineers contributed to flooding as it undertook projects to better ensure the viability of threatened and endangered species. The corps has said its actions didn’t add to flooding, but Firestone concluded the corps had done so without compensating landowners. And that, she said, is a violation of the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution, which prohibits taking property without compensation.

Among the property owners in the new class action suit is Mike Bean, an Omahan who owns 1,072 acres along the river south of Nebraska City. Most of his property is farmed, but nearly a third is set aside for wildlife.

Bean said he was vaguely aware of the earlier lawsuit, but news about the landowners’ victory against the corps caught his attention. Repeat flooding, especially the catastrophic floods of 2011 and 2019, have damaged both farmland and natural habitat, he said. Returning the farmland to production has been costly, he said, and flood damage has killed off the wooded grasslands that harbored wildlife. (The judge excluded the 2011 flooding from any liability claims, and the 2019 flood wasn’t part of the first lawsuit.)