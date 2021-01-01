Class action lawsuit raises stakes on Missouri River flooding

The stakes just got higher in the costly battle between hundreds of landowners along the Missouri River and the federal government.
The law firm that has successfully sued the government over flooding caused by endangered species projects filed a second lawsuit Wednesday that opens the door for more landowners to claim damages.
About 400 landowners signed onto the first lawsuit, the mass action Ideker case that has been going on for about eight years. This latest case is a class action lawsuit intended to allow those who didn’t join the first lawsuit to get compensated, said Dan Boulware, attorney for the Polsinelli law firm. The difference between a mass action and class action is that each individual plaintiff has to prove his or her case under a mass action.
The number of landowners potentially eligible under a class action is unknown, Boulware said. In a mid-December ruling in the Ideker case, U.S. Court of Federal Claims Senior Judge Nancy Firestone said any other landowners had until Dec. 31 to lodge a claim. In the roughly two weeks since then, the firm was able to sign up 60-plus property owners, Boulware said.
“It’s been an outpouring of people who want to join,” Boulware said. “We had to cut it off Wednesday to get it filed.”
If the class action lawsuit is certified to move forward, additional landowners can join on, he said.
The U.S. Justice Department had no comment, as the matter remains under litigation.
At issue in these lawsuits is whether the Corps of Engineers contributed to flooding as it undertook projects to better ensure the viability of threatened and endangered species. The corps has said its actions didn’t add to flooding, but Firestone concluded the corps had done so without compensating landowners. And that, she said, is a violation of the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution, which prohibits taking property without compensation.
Among the property owners in the new class action suit is Mike Bean, an Omahan who owns 1,072 acres along the river south of Nebraska City. Most of his property is farmed, but nearly a third is set aside for wildlife.
Bean said he was vaguely aware of the earlier lawsuit, but news about the landowners’ victory against the corps caught his attention. Repeat flooding, especially the catastrophic floods of 2011 and 2019, have damaged both farmland and natural habitat, he said. Returning the farmland to production has been costly, he said, and flood damage has killed off the wooded grasslands that harbored wildlife. (The judge excluded the 2011 flooding from any liability claims, and the 2019 flood wasn’t part of the first lawsuit.)
“It’s been a terrible injustice to the farmers and just as much an injustice to the wildlife,” Bean said.
The corps is at the center of the lawsuit because it’s the federal entity that Congress has tasked with taming and managing the river so that it could be used for commercial boat traffic and to reduce flooding in the valley.
Where it was once a multichanneled corridor that meandered across the miles-wide valley, it is now a narrow, straighter, single channel. Massive dams on the upper river and engineered constrictions on the lower river attempt to hold it in place. The corps’ job is to manage and care for the dams upstream and restrictions downstream.
Endangered species come into play because a federal law, the Endangered Species Act, requires the corps to take those species into account in its actions. Years ago, a federal judge told the corps it had to comply with that law. To that end, the corps undertook various projects intended to provide a more natural flow along the river.
Those projects, Firestone has ruled, led to an increase in flooding. On average, the corps’ flooding has decreased the value of land along the river by about 25%, Firestone ruled. Property owners should receive corresponding compensation, she said.
The class action lawsuit addresses only that portion of the river from Burt County, Nebraska, to Leavenworth County, Kansas — most Nebraska and Iowa riverside land. Property owners east into the interior of Missouri and north into the Dakotas are not eligible to participate.
The congressional delegations in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas have called on the corps to settle with landowners, and that’s something Boulware would like to see happen. This class action lawsuit, known as the Milne case for its lead plaintiff, is likely to add to that pressure.
“This certainly raises the stakes, because it adds more people,” Boulware said.