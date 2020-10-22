 Skip to main content
Cold front could bring snow to Omaha this weekend
Cold air moving in from the north will bring cooler temperatures and a chance for snow to the Omaha area this weekend.

Omaha will likely be on the edge of some warmer air that could bring mixed precipitation Saturday night, said meteorologist Becky Kern of the National Weather Service office in Valley.

"Details are going to be a little sketchy since we're so far out right now," she said. "Whether Saturday's precipitation will be rain, freezing rain or snow has yet to be determined."

What is more certain, Kern said, is that Saturday's mix will likely turn to snow on Sunday.

"We do have some totals for northeast Nebraska through Sunday afternoon of 2 to 4 inches," she said.

A high of 37 degrees is expected Sunday, with a low of 21 degrees Sunday night. The cold will hang around until Tuesday, with a low of 21 degrees Monday morning and temperatures in the midteens Tuesday morning.

"It's our coldest weather of the season so far," Kern said.

The cold air isn't expected to stick around for long. The Omaha area should return to highs in the 40s and 50s by the middle of next week.

