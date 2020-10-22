Cold front could bring snow to Omaha this weekend

Cold air moving in from the north will bring cooler temperatures and a chance for snow to the Omaha area this weekend.
Omaha will likely be on the edge of some warmer air that could bring mixed precipitation Saturday night, said meteorologist Becky Kern of the National Weather Service office in Valley.
"Details are going to be a little sketchy since we're so far out right now," she said. "Whether Saturday's precipitation will be rain, freezing rain or snow has yet to be determined."
What is more certain, Kern said, is that Saturday's mix will likely turn to snow on Sunday.
"We do have some totals for northeast Nebraska through Sunday afternoon of 2 to 4 inches," she said.
A high of 37 degrees is expected Sunday, with a low of 21 degrees Sunday night. The cold will hang around until Tuesday, with a low of 21 degrees Monday morning and temperatures in the midteens Tuesday morning.
"It's our coldest weather of the season so far," Kern said.
The cold air isn't expected to stick around for long. The Omaha area should return to highs in the 40s and 50s by the middle of next week.
Jan. 9, 1886: -24 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 58 degrees in 1928.
Winter in Omaha is always sure to bring in some uncomfortably chilly weather, but it's hard to match the 10 coldest days in the city's history.
Dec. 12, 1983: -24 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 65 degrees in 1921.
Dec. 22, 1989: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 63 degrees in 1933.
Feb. 2, 1887: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 66 degrees in 1992.
Feb. 4, 1884: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 63 degrees in 1944.
Jan. 15, 1888: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 62 degrees in 2006.
Feb. 12, 1899: -26 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 71 degrees in 1990.
Jan. 20, 1892: -26 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 64 degrees in 1944.
Jan. 12, 1912: -27 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 61 degrees in 1987.
Jan. 5, 1884: -32 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 66 degrees in 2012.
