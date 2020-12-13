Coldest temperatures in ten months expected in Omaha tonight

The coldest weather in ten months was expected to descend over Omaha on Sunday night, followed by more chilly weather before things warm back up.

Single-digit lows were forecast for overnight, something Omaha hasn't seen since a handful of days in February, according to the National Weather Service. After that, daytime highs in the 20s to about 30 degrees and overnight lows in the teens to about 20 are forecast through Wednesday.

By Thursday, temperatures are forecast to be noticeably above normal, according to the weather service.

In Omaha, the average daytime high this time of year is about 35, and the average nighttime low is about 15-plus degrees. Late in the week, sunshine and daytime highs in the upper 30s to low 40s are possible, according to the weather service.

For now, the long-range forecast doesn't offer much hope for a white Christmas. The national Climate Prediction Center says the odds favor above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation for most of the next two weeks and possibly through the end of the year.