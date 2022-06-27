Cool start to week in forecast for Omaha

Cooler conditions with highs in the low 80s are expected to continue Monday in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, but a return to high heat isn’t far off.
Monday’s forecast calls for a chilly start, with temperatures in the 50s. By afternoon, temperatures should rise into the low to mid-80s.
“We’ll start the workweek out a bit cooler than average,” said meteorologist Corey Mead of the National Weather Service office in Valley.
An upper-level front moving eastward into the High Plains region will push temperatures higher on Tuesday. The mostly dry conditions are forecast to produce highs in the upper 80s to 90 degrees.
“Wednesday through Thursday,” Mead said, “we’re expecting temperatures in the mid-90s for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.”
The lack of humidity, Mead said, will keep the heat index about the same as the temperature on Wednesday. A continued warming trend is forecast to push the heat index to a temperature that will feel like 100 degrees, he said.
“Thursday, we should see the humidity values rising across the area,” Mead said. “That will produce a chance of showers and thunderstorms, although the severe weather threat will be relatively low.”
Mead put the chances for rain Thursday night at 30% to 40%. Friday’s chances for rain will be 20% to 30%, he said.
“The chances for precipitation are far from a slam dunk,” Mead said. “We expect continued chances for rain Saturday and Sunday as well.”
Looking ahead to the Fourth of July, Mead said a high of 96 is expected for Omaha.
A deer looks back at a fallen tree on Terry Avenue near Sherry Drive in Bellevue, Nebraska on Wednesday. A storm came through overnight bringing high winds.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Rick Trapani clears out a storm drain after a car got stuck in floodwaters near 40th and Valley Streets in Omaha on Tuesday. Rain and hail from a storm pelted the area.
Chris Machian The World-Herald
A sea lion swims under tree debris that washed into the Owen Sea Lion Shores exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Tuesday. A hail storm the night before shredded leaves of many plants in parts of Omaha, Nebraska, leaving piles of plant debris. "I am sure some of the animals were startled by the storm, like the rest of us, but they don't mind the debris and 'messiness" as much as us humans. To a lot of the animals, the leaves and twigs, like in the photo with the sea lions, are considered enrichment and new things to explore, " said Dennis Schnurbusch, Senior Vice President and COO of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Chris Machian The World-Herald
Jerry Swiercek uses a leaf blower to clear hail and leaves stripped from trees following a hail storm outside the home he shares with his wife, Annette, at 44th Avenue and F Street in Omaha on Tuesday evening.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Haydn Nichols, 9, rides the Musical Chairs ride during Taste of Omaha at Elmwood Park in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Andrea Vanderheyden, the artist behind this community art project, ties a ribbon to help create a pride flag on the corner of the Ashton building on Tuesday to kick off the start to Pride month.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A man sprays down the roof of a neighboring building while also filming the scene of a three-alarm fire at Nox-Crete, Inc., 1415 S. 20th St on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Flames shoot up at the scene of a three-alarm fire at Nox-Crete, Inc., 1415 S. 20th St on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lighting can be seen behind the scene of a three-alarm fire at Nox-Crete, Inc., 1415 S. 20th St on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Drone photography after a three-alarm fire at the Nox-Crete chemical warehouse in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ben Crawford, a Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act assistant with the Winnebago Tribal Historic Preservation Office, watches as dogs search for the cemetery site.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
