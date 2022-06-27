Cool start to week in forecast for Omaha

Cooler conditions with highs in the low 80s are expected to continue Monday in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, but a return to high heat isn’t far off.

Monday’s forecast calls for a chilly start, with temperatures in the 50s. By afternoon, temperatures should rise into the low to mid-80s.

“We’ll start the workweek out a bit cooler than average,” said meteorologist Corey Mead of the National Weather Service office in Valley.

An upper-level front moving eastward into the High Plains region will push temperatures higher on Tuesday. The mostly dry conditions are forecast to produce highs in the upper 80s to 90 degrees.

“Wednesday through Thursday,” Mead said, “we’re expecting temperatures in the mid-90s for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.”

The lack of humidity, Mead said, will keep the heat index about the same as the temperature on Wednesday. A continued warming trend is forecast to push the heat index to a temperature that will feel like 100 degrees, he said.

“Thursday, we should see the humidity values rising across the area,” Mead said. “That will produce a chance of showers and thunderstorms, although the severe weather threat will be relatively low.”

Mead put the chances for rain Thursday night at 30% to 40%. Friday’s chances for rain will be 20% to 30%, he said.

“The chances for precipitation are far from a slam dunk,” Mead said. “We expect continued chances for rain Saturday and Sunday as well.”

Looking ahead to the Fourth of July, Mead said a high of 96 is expected for Omaha.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.