Cooler weather is coming to Omaha area and may bring much-needed rain

A sultry weekend across much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa is expected to give way to lower temperatures and intermittent chances for rain this week.

“A cooler area mass will be coming into the area Monday,” said meteorologist David Eastlack of the National Weather Service in Valley. “Starting Monday and Tuesday, the high temperatures will be near or below normal.”

The high temperature forecast for Monday, Eastlack said, is 81 to 84 degrees. Even better, the humidity won’t make it feel hotter, according to the weather service. The average daytime temperature for early August is 86 degrees.

On Sunday, the heat index reached about 100 degrees in Omaha. For Monday and Tuesday, the index will remain in the low 80s.

The new front will likely stall just south of the Omaha area on Monday, bringing with it chances for showers or thunderstorms. The greatest chance of rain will likely be south of Interstate 80, Eastlack said.

The Omaha metro area could see rain anytime during the day on Monday, though the chances aren’t high, according to the weather service.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly dry, then the chance of rain returns.