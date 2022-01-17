Dangerous wind chills possible in eastern Nebraska this week

Temperatures will trend warmer Monday and Tuesday in eastern Nebraska before another shot of Arctic air makes dangerous wind chills possible.

“Enjoy the first couple days of the week, and then bundle up,” said meteorologist Scott Dergan of the National Weather Service in Valley. “By Thursday morning, we expect to see wind chills in the minus 20 degree range.”

The wind chill temperature, according to the weather service, is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by wind and cold. As the wind increases, it draws heat from the body, driving down skin temperature and eventually the internal body temperature.

If the temperature is zero degrees and the wind is blowing at 15 mph, the wind chill is minus 19. At that wind chill temperature, exposed skin can freeze in 30 minutes.

Dergan said the high temperature in Omaha on Monday will be in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be even warmer, with a high of 44 forecast, he said.

“Then we’re going to see a relatively strong cold front from Canada starting late Tuesday,” Dergan said. “That cold air will really sink in, with highs only in the teens on Wednesday and just 11 degrees in Omaha on Thursday.”