This evening's outlook for Omaha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
- Updated
Nebraska's alert system for winter road conditions has been expanded to include weather radar and more information for commercial drivers.
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 de…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 …