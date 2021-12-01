 Skip to main content
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

