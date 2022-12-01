 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Omaha: Mainly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert