This evening in Omaha: Mainly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Not only will temperatures be below normal Wednesday, but breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Warming up for Thursday, but winds will be increasing as well. Get all the details here.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
