Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Saturday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west.