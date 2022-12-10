Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.