This evening in Omaha: Mostly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
