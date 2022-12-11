For the drive home in Omaha: Mostly clear skies. Areas of freezing fog. Low 29F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, the stage is set for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow that will impact the Thursday morning commute. Here's the latest.
More variety in temperatures than usual across the area today thanks to a cold front. Small snow chance late tonight. Find out if snow will linger and what temps are expected for Tuesday here.
Chance for snow this morning and rain this afternoon, but some will probably stay dry. See who has the best chance of showers, when they'll all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
No rain or freezing rain today. Snow is going to try and sneak in this weekend though. Find out when and what temperatures are expected in our latest forecast.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Periods …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…