 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Omaha: Mostly clear skies. Areas of freezing fog. Low 29F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert