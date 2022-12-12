For the drive home in Omaha: Rain and wind. Thunder possible. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Temperatures in Omaha will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
